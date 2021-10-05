﻿NegOcc raises red alert for ‘Lannie’

Disaster operations centers across Negros Occidental were placed on red alert effective Monday noon to prepare for the possible onslaught of tropical depression (TD) Lannie.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was still hoisted in the province as of 2 p.m., based on the latest severe weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Red alert is raised in anticipation of an imminent emergency situation and requires response agency staffing in the operations center and immediate inter-agency coordination.

In a memorandum, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who chairs the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), directed chairpersons of city and municipal DRRMCs to heighten their preparedness as well as take appropriate precautionary actions for possible flooding, flashfloods, or landslides.

“Ensure waterways are clear of obstruction, review contingency plans, and mitigate possible disaster risk in your area of responsibility,” he said.

Lacson added that the province’s red alert status “will terminate upon the exit of the tropical depression or its dissipation”.

As of 2 p.m., the center of “Lannie” was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Jetafe, Bohol.

As TCWS No. 1 was raised in Negros Occidental, sea travel from the province and this capital city bound for neighboring Cebu and Iloilo provinces have been canceled on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in an advisory.

These include trips of roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) vessels from Bacolod City to Dumangas, Iloilo; Escalante City to towns of Tuburan and Tabuelan in Cebu; Sagay City to Tabuelan, Cebu; and San Carlos City to Toledo City, also in Cebu.

The PCG also prohibited fishing vessels in these areas from venturing at sea.

“Resumption of trips will depend on the next weather bulletin to be issued by PAGASA,” Capt. Ludovico Librilla, commander of Coast Guard Station Bacolod, said.

Meanwhile, troops of the Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade based in Murcia, Negros Occidental have also expressed readiness to respond to the possible impact of TD Lannie.

Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303IB, said soldiers assigned in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response teams of the brigade and its line battalions, including the 62IB and 79IB, are on alert for deployment to areas from the 1st to 5th districts of Negros Occidental.

“The Army also prepared its military field ambulances, military trucks, and utility vehicles to provide necessary mobility assistance. All military personnel trained for disaster response operations are ready for deployment and are being augmented by reservists and auxiliary units of reserve forces,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency