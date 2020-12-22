﻿NegOcc police posts 100% Covid-19 recoveries

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) reported zero active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases among its personnel as of Tuesday.

Lt. Abegael Donasco, deputy public information officer of NOCPPO, said all 38 patients from various stations have already recovered, based on the latest health records.

“We thank our Almighty God for the patients who have recovered from the virus. We now have zero active cases,” Donasco said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

She added that the provincial police force will continue to serve the Negrenses amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In October, among those who tested positive were two chiefs of police, Capt. Wilfredo Benoman of E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station and Lt. Col. Jonel Guadalupe of La Carlota City Police Station.

Some of the Negrense policemen who recovered were able to donate convalescent plasma to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital Blood Bank as part of the NOCPPO’s “Plasma Mo, Armas Ko Batuk Sa Covid-19” program.

In August, the NOCPPO also conducted the 1st Shoot for Peace: Barilan Para sa Kapayaan tournament to generate more funds for cash incentives and food items.

Those who have already recovered received cash assistance, grocery items, and a sack of rice.

Among the early cases recorded by NOCPPO were personnel assigned to secure locally-stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos in various quarantine and isolation facilities.

