﻿NegOcc mountain town suspends market days

The mountain town of Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental has suspended its market days starting Thursday after a spike in local coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the past week.

In Executive Order (EO) 2021-0909, Mayor Laurence Marxlen de la Cruz issued the order as he imposed stringent measures on mass gatherings, parties, and super-spreader events to curb the spread of infections.

“There is a current surge in the municipality, wherein the Covid-19 active cases increased from three on Sept. 15, 2021 to 31 as of Sept. 22, 2021,” de la Cruz stated in the directive.

He added that all market days in the town’s seven barangays are suspended until further notice.

Moreover, de la Cruz ordered that the conduct of gatherings, such as weddings, birthdays, and burials, should be first coordinated with the barangay and should be limited to family members only.

Gatherings are allowed up to 30 percent of the seating or venue capacity, and participants should strictly observe the minimum public health standards.

De la Cruz also suspended until further notice such activities as rides, swimming, camping, hiking, excursions, and other super-spreader activities.

Dubbed the “summer capital of Negros Occidental” for its cool climate, Don Salvador Benedicto has become a favorite leisure destination among Negrenses and other domestic visitors.

The mayor also reiterated the implementation of curfew for all ages from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., except for passing travelers to and from other localities, as well as public health workers, disaster risk reduction personnel, barangay health emergency response teams, and other front-liners.

Also exempted are town residents traveling from or to Don Salvador Benedicto for emergency purposes, such as the purchase of necessities and medicines.

