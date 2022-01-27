﻿NegOcc med techs appeal for cooperation in fight vs. Covid-19

The Philippine Association of Medical Technologists Inc. (PAMET)-Negros Occidental Chapter, with more than 1,000 members in the province and this capital city, has issued an urgent appeal for public cooperation in the continuing fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The group issued the call for vigilance and campaign for responsible actions among one’s family members and community as the country, they said, is facing another wave of Covid-19 cases with the threat of a dominant Omicron variant fast spreading across the region.

Andrew Altarejos, public relations officer of PAMET-Negros Occidental Chapter, told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that more than 20 medical technologists here, excluding those in government hospitals, have already tested positive in January alone.

He added that with personnel hit by Covid-19, most of the local laboratories are now understaffed.

Medical technologists play a vital role in the Covid-19 response, particularly in the testing of those who may have been infected by the virus.

In a statement, PAMET-Negros Occidental Chapter, headed by president April Joy de la Rama, said they are saddened by the seemingly rampant disregard of many residents in obeying basic health protocols.

“Keep in mind that we share the streets and public transportation with you – so please follow the health protocols at all times to avoid infecting us and making us all sick,” the group said.

The medical technologists also urged everyone to get vaccinated and those fully vaccinated to continue wearing face masks in public places and public transport.

“We hope the government shall never tire in continuing their massive public dissemination and policing to apprehend violators. We also implore our public officials to implement stronger restrictions and stricter implementation of the basic health protocols set by the Department of Health, inter-agency task force, and emergency operations center,” the group added.

