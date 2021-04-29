﻿NegOcc LGUs encouraged to purchase Sputnik V jabs

The Negros Occidental provincial government has informed local government units (LGUs) with available funds that they can now manifest intention to purchase Sputnik V coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said on Tuesday that they have been distributing letters to the cities and municipalities as the national government has announced the availability of the vaccine from Russia.

Since the province has already secured 100,000 doses from AstraZeneca, Diaz said Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson thinks there is sufficient supply for its needs.

“He (Lacson) is encouraging the LGUs, if they have already set aside a budget for additional vaccines, they can submit a letter of intent,” Diaz said in an interview with Capitol reporters.

He added that the provincial government itself will forward the letter to the national government for the LGUs to be included in the allocation of Sputnik V vaccines.

For storage, an LGU must have a facility with a temperature not exceeding minus 18 degrees Celsius.

To secure a supply, a multilateral agreement needs to be signed between and among the manufacturer, the national government, through the Department of Health and the National Task Force against Covid-19, and the LGU.

Some component cities in Negros Occidental had earlier committed to set aside funds for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for their respective constituents.

One of these is San Carlos City, which currently has the highest number of active cases in the province, with 281 cases as of April 26, setting aside PHP20 million in February.

Other cities that expressed willingness to allocate funds for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines are Sagay, Himamaylan, Cadiz, Talisay, Kabankalan, and Bago.

This week, an initial batch of 15,000 doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the Philippines, comprising the first tranche of supply from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute.

Earlier, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology announced that with two doses, Sputnik V demonstrated the efficacy of 97.6 percent.

