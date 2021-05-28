﻿NegOcc guv gets fully vaccinated vs. Covid-19

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson got fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after receiving the second dose of Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab on Friday.

Lacson returned to the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City four weeks after availing of the first dose on April 30.

“What is available is the best vaccine,” he said, adding that he believes getting a Covid-19 vaccine would heal humanity from the pandemic.

At the venue, Lacson was joined by the municipal and city mayors who also took their first dose last month.

The mayors included Pedro Zayco of Kabankalan City, Nicholas Yulo of Bago City, Manuel Escalante III of Manapla, John Rey Tabujara of Cauayan, and Rhumyla Nicor-Mangilimutan of La Castellana.

Some provincial board members also came for their second doses.

Lacson said the vaccination completes the health protocols that should be followed by every individual to fight Covid-19.

“After inoculation, continue to follow health protocols,” he added.

At the Capitol-owned Negros Residences here, the provincial government is conducting a two-week “Barangay Kapitolyo” mass vaccination for Capitol employees and other government personnel until June 4.

As of May 27, Negros Occidental had 14,632 confirmed cases, including 1,336 active cases, 12,967 recoveries, and 329 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency