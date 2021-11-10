﻿NegOcc guv eyes shorter curfew

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Monday said he will consider either shortening or lifting the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the province, which is under Alert Level 2 community quarantine restriction until November 14.

However, he said he would consult the city and municipal mayors before making a decision.

“If I see that majority of the local chief executives are in favor of it, we may shorten or totally stop the curfew hours,” Lacson told Capitol reporters in an interview.

The current curfew in Negros Occidental started on June 1 as part of the continued response to contain the local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

In prescribing the curfew hours, Lacson revoked Executive Order 21-22 issued on April 9, which initially implemented the curfew across the province from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The start of the new curfew was moved by an hour later, reducing the duration to only seven hours from the previous eight.

Those not bound by the curfew are persons in need of emergency services; personnel in cargo vehicles; and authorized persons outside of residence, provided they are able to show sufficient proof of their identification and work schedule.

As of November 7, Negros Occidental has recorded 34,001 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,895 active cases; 30,627 recoveries; and 1,479 deaths, data from the Provincial Incident Management Team showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency