﻿NegOcc guv calls for vigilance amid expectations of recovery

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson has expressed optimism the province will recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis this year as he reminded Negrenses to remain vigilant by adhering to health and safety protocols.

“(M)ay this new year bring recovery, peace, and prosperity for all of us. Armed with our ardent prayers and faith in God, let us face 2021 with hope and confidence,” Lacson said in his New Year’s message over the weekend.

Although trials dominated the past year, Lacson said Negrenses should not overlook the triumphs of the human spirit demonstrated throughout the adversity.

He cited the courage and commitment of the medical front-liners, the resolve of the government to contain the pandemic, the charity of volunteers, the resilience of the elderly and the children as well as the industry of those in the service sector, the adaptability of the business sector, and the genius of the experts in formulating a cure.

“These are testimonies of what humanity is capable of. Let us allow the lessons of 2020 to strengthen our resolve to be better individuals and members of society,” Lacson said.

Lacson said “one truth presented by the Covid-19 crisis is the undeniable reality of our interdependence,” adding “no instance has shown as clearly as this pandemic, that what happens to one person can so rapidly affect many others.”

“Thus, the serious need for unity, respect and solidarity among all of us. The world is reminding us, quite strongly this time, that we are our brother’s keeper,” he added.

Data released by the Department of Health-Western Visayas on Saturday night showed that Negros Occidental, which is under modified general community quarantine, logged 6,404 Covid-19 cases, including 5,961 recoveries, 287 active cases, and 156 deaths.

Source: Philippines News agency