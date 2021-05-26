﻿NegOcc forms more hog raisers’ groups to boost anti-ASF drive

BACOLOD CITY – The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) in Negros Occidental recently organized six more hog raisers associations to strengthen efforts against the entry of the dreaded African swine fever (ASF).

Dr. Renante Decena, the provincial veterinarian, said in a statement on Wednesday the members mostly consist of former and existing laborers as well as housewives.

“We organized them mainly to attain the common objective of being government partners in strengthening the efforts on the prevention of ASF,” he added.

The newly-formed groups are the Secaba Cadiz Viejo Burgis Hog Raisers Association in Cadiz City; Manapla Hog Growers Association in Manapla; San Enrique Hog Raisers Association in San Enrique; La Granja Hog Raisers Association in La Carlota City; Barangay Salvacion Farmers and Hog Raisers Association in Murcia; and Cabahug Swine Raisers Association in Cadiz City.

They were grouped through the efforts of the Provincial Veterinary District Field Units in the second, third and fourth districts.

“The member-raisers will also help in providing sufficient supply of pork not only for Negros Occidental but also to other provinces affected by the ASF,” Decena said.

The new associations are being processed to become part of the Alliance of Hog Raisers Association of Negros Occidental, which has at least 15,000 individual members from various towns and cities in the province.

Decena said part of the PVO’s mandate is to increase the membership of the alliance, which would mean sufficient manpower to safeguard the borders against the growing online selling of pork products perceived to be one of the main causes of ASF transmission.

“Being organized also means easy access to government support through various swine programs and projects of the province,” he added.

Negros Occidental, the Philippines’ top backyard swine producer, has a PHP6-billion hog industry.

According to the PVO, backyard swine raisers hugely contribute to the local hog supply as a result of improved production performance, following the continuous effort of the provincial government to upgrading their capability by providing them with a genetically superior breed of swine

Source: Philippines News Agency