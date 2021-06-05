﻿NegOcc farmers incur over P5-M loss due to ‘Dante’

Rice farmers and animal raisers in Negros Occidental have incurred more than PHP5 million in losses due to heavy rains and floods brought by Tropical Storm Dante earlier this week.

On Friday, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) reported about PHP4.46 million in production losses among rice farmers.

Affected were 176.88 hectares planted by 143 farmers in 24 barangays of five local government units, based on the report covering the period of May 31 to June 2.

Some 60 rice farmers in Hinoba-an town incurred the biggest amount of losses, at PHP2.31 million, which accounts for 93 hectares of damaged farms in six barangays.

Moises Padilla posted PHP888,704.48 worth of production losses, affecting 35 farmers with almost 39 hectares of farms in five barangays.

In Cadiz City, 28 farmers incurred losses worth PHP881,491.88, covering 29.5 hectares of ricefield in seven barangays while in Pontevedra, 12 farmers with a combined area of 11.69 hectares posted losses worth PHP257,535.

Also, PHP113,775 worth of damage was reported in Victorias City, affecting eight farmers with 3.7 hectares of rice farms.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) reported PHP583,468 worth of damage to the livestock and poultry sector.

Animal raisers in Hinoba-an incurred the biggest loss amounting to PHP352,956.22.

Affected were 135 heads of swine, free-range chicken, carabao, goat, cattle, and ducks, aside from PHP8,600 worth of damage to pig pens.

In Binalbagan, some PHP150,750 worth of losses were reported, accounting for 118 heads of free-range chicken and duck, and damaged poultry house while in La Carlota City and San Enrique gamefowl and broiler raisers logged PHP63,620.21 worth of losses.

Also in E.B. Magalona, 43 heads of free-range chicken, gamefowl, and Pekin duck were affected amounting to PHP7,541.92 in losses.

Most of the affected animals either drowned or died due to severe cold weather, PVO records showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency