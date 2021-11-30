﻿NegOcc drug suspect yields P476-K shabu

BACOLOD CITY – A resident of San Carlos City in northern Negros Occidental yielded PHP476,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust on Sunday afternoon, a police report on Monday showed.

The suspect was identified as Junry Guitguit, 36, unemployed, and a resident of Urban Fatima Village in Barangay Rizal.

Lt. Roby Aurita, deputy for administration of San Carlos City Police Station, said Guitguit was arrested when he transacted with a poseur buyer at the Centermall, an open field located near the city hall in Barangay Palampas.

Guitguit, a street-level individual, sold PHP4,500 worth of suspected shabu during the operation conducted by the team of Lt. Rodney Sarona at around 2:20 p.m.

Operatives seized from the suspect seven plastic sachets containing the prohibited substance, weighing about 70 grams and valued at PHP476,000, along with an improvised tooter, a disposable lighter, and PHP246 cash.

The suspect, who is now under the custody of San Carlos City Police Station, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In an earlier statement, Mayor Renato Gustilo said the city government is finding ways to clear San Carlos City of the drug menace.

He noted that they provide incentives to the police for successful operations and confiscation of illegal substances.

On Friday, Gustilo joined officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas in witnessing the thermal destruction of PHP53.444 million worth of illegal drugs using the broiling equipment of San Carlos City Bioenergy Inc.

The items, mainly shabu, were used as evidence in cases which have already been decided by the different courts across the region. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency