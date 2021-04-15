﻿NegOcc cops condemn NPA torching of construction equipment

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) has condemned the torching of heavy equipment in Barangay Consing, E.B. Magalona town by suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NOCPPO headed by Col. Romy Palgue said the atrocity committed by the communist-terrorist group resulted in an estimated damage of PHP17.4 million.

A report of E.B. Magalona Municipal Police Station showed three heavy equipment parked along Hacienda Buenos Aires were damaged.

These included two units of backhoe owned by Ryan Villan Corp. and another unit that belonged to village chief Arnie Benedicto of Barangay Lantad in neighboring Silay City.

The incident was discovered by caretaker Randy Baylon at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the report said.

The police are still investigating the incident, which allegedly took place while communist terrorists set up a road checkpoint going to Hacienda Buenos Aires.

In what could be a related development, a village watchman reported to have been abducted by a group of armed men in the hacienda on Tuesday afternoon was found dead in the evening at Hacienda Margarita in the same barangay.

Police identified the victim as Elmer Ortencio, a resident of Barangay Consing.

The victim, who also worked as an overseer of the sugarcane farm, was found dead inside a bamboo plantation with a gunshot wound in the head.

Source: Philippines News Agency