﻿NegOcc cops bring ‘Barangayanihan’ food drive to remote villages

BACOLOD CITY – Some 50 households in two remote villages of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental were the latest recipients of the “Barangayanihan” food drive organized by police personnel in the northern Negros city.

Those who received assistance on June 26 were families of sugarcane farm workers, including 25 households in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Palampas, and also 25 households in Sitio Guindalian, Barangay Guadalupe.

Lt. Roby Aurita, deputy for administration of San Carlos City Police Station (CPS), told the Philippine News Agency on Monday that they decided to extend help to those in far-flung communities this time after assisting families in nearby areas.

“Our mobile ‘Barangayanihan’ goes around and we visited outlying sitios (sub-villages) that we were not able to reach before,” she added.

The families in the two sitios received food items such as rice, eggs, instant noodles, and vegetables, which came from donations gathered by the station personnel led by officer-in-charge Lt. Col. Arthur Baybayan.

Barangay Palampas, where Sitio Tunga is situated, is about five kilometers from the city proper, while Barangay Guadalupe, where Sitio Guindalian is located, is some eight kilometers away, and vehicles have to traverse rough roads to reach these areas.

Arita said they hope to help more needy families with the support of San Carlos City CPS personnel, and stakeholders from both the government and private sectors.

“The city government is also very supportive of the ‘Barangayanihan’ so we look forward to helping more families,” she said.

Sitio Tunga resident Marilou Nabices thanked the police for the food assistance, saying it is a big help for her family.

In Sitio Guindalian, Mildred Perez said she is glad that the mobile pantry has reached their far-flung community.

Since April 26 this year, the San Carlos City CPS has conducted 12 ‘Barangayanihan’ activities, benefiting some 789 individual recipients in various barangays.

Through the Barangayanihan, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office aims to promote the spirit of volunteerism and gift-giving that will benefit families greatly affected by the economic crisis due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic

