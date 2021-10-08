﻿NegOcc city mayor contracts Covid-19

Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a message to his constituents posted on Facebook, Escalante said he received the result on Wednesday, and assured them that he is now “recovering well”.

“I am making this public announcement not to cause any alarm or stir, but to assure everyone that I have with me that Cadiznon spirit. Just like you, my dear Cadiznon, I will prevail over this disease and I am presently recovering well by God’s mercy and grace,” he added.

Escalante said he got infected by the virus “despite all precautions and strict observance of all safety and health protocols at the office and during official business”.

“This probably is inevitable. It goes without saying that the risk comes with the job description and I am oftentimes required to have face-to-face meetings with people in the interest of public service and good governance,” he said.

Escalante, who is currently in hospital isolation, asked for understanding from Cadiznons as he cannot make himself available to them while he recovers.

“Rest assured when this is through, I will once again be at your service armed with a renewed vigor and commitment. I strongly advise everyone to continuously cooperate with government authorities and observe the minimum public health standards…I am urging everyone to get vaccinated in order to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” he added.

He asked his constituents to “offer prayers for all the Cadiznons who have tested positive for Covid-19, for those whom we have lost from this disease, for their families, and all our health and essential front-liners”.

Escalante is the fourth city mayor in Negros Occidental to have contracted Covid-19 since September.

Others included Kabankalan City Mayor Pedro Zayco Jr., Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares III and Silay City Mayor Mark Golez.

