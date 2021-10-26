﻿NegOcc city mayor contracts Covid-19 anew

Mayor Neil Lizares III of Talisay City, Negros Occidental has asked for prayers from his constituents after confirming over the weekend that he has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the second time.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Lizares, 45, said he is “experiencing mild symptoms” but added “it breaks my heart to see that members of my family and household have also tested positive”.

“Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers for our fast recovery and also for the recovery of all Covid-19 active cases in the City of Talisay,” he said.

Lizares reassured the Talisaynons that he is taking every step possible to ensure that he stays in good health and will recover again from the virus.

He encouraged the still unvaccinated residents of Talisay to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine and to continue following the minimum safety standards and health protocols for added safety and protection.

It was only on Sept. 21 that Lizares, who is inoculated with AstraZeneca jab, announced he tested positive for the virus.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Talisay City, situated north of this city, has logged 2,312 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 116 active cases, 2,117 recoveries, and 79 deaths.

Lizares is among the four city mayors in Negros Occidental, all fully vaccinated, who have contracted the virus since September

The three others included Kabankalan City Mayor Pedro Zayco Jr., Silay City Mayor Mark Golez, and Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency