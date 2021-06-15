﻿NegOcc bans non-essential travelers from NegOr until June 30

BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental provincial government has prohibited the entry of non-essential travelers from Negros Oriental between June 15 and 30 as part of the stricter response measures to curb the recent spike of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

In Executive Order (EO) 21-30, series of 2021 issued on Monday afternoon, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the imposition of “more stringent measures” was recommended by the medical community and concurred upon by the city and municipal mayors of the province.

“The Province of Negros Occidental hereby imposes stricter border controls with the Province of Negros Oriental. All non-essential travel of persons originating from Negros Oriental into Negros Occidental shall not be allowed from 12 a.m. of June 15 to 11:59 p.m. of June 30,” Lacson’s directive stated.

He ordered anew the inter-agency heightened patrol of provincial borders as all local chief executives called on the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to heighten security and patrol of the provincial borders of Negros Occidental.

Moreover, Lacson ordered the closure of all beaches, resorts, and waterparks from June 23 to 25 in line with the Feast of San Juan and the rising locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases.

“(This), in order to avoid Covid-19 super-spreader activities,” he added.

On limitation of mass gatherings, Lacson said that gatherings will continue to be allowed up to 30 percent of the seating or venue capacity in economic and commercial establishments.

In EO 21-30, the governor noted that there is an “alarming surge” in the number of Covid-19 infections in the province as the number of confirmed cases increased from 15,108 on May 15 to 16,784 on June 13 alone.

As of June 14, Negros Occidental has logged a total of 16,819 cases, including 1,907 active cases; 14,533 recoveries, and 379 deaths, based on the report of the Provincial Incident Management Team

