﻿NegOcc, Antique top massive vax drive in Western Visayas

The provinces of Negros Occidental and Antique have both exceeded their target number of vaccinees during the first two days of the national inoculation, “Bayanihan Bakunahan”, according to the Department of Health in Western Visayas (DOH WV).

“We can see the efforts of our LGUs (local government units and volunteers where their daily accomplishments have doubled or tripled. In their committed daily targets, there are provinces that were able to meet their committed daily target. We have LGUs that are beyond their target,” said DOH WV Center for Health Development Medical Officer III Bea Camille Natalaray on Wednesday.

Negros Occidental inoculated 68,911 on Nov. 29 and 58, 662 on Nov 30 while Antique recorded 16,591 on the first and 15,189 the next day.

Negros Occidental and Antique committed to vaccinate 50,000 and 15,000 daily, respectively, she said.

However, other local government units in the region are failing to meet their goals as their vaccination rollouts are still plagued by vaccine hesitancy and brand preferences, Natalaray said in an interview.

Western Visayas is consisted of six provinces and two highly urbanized cities.

The two days partial accomplishment of the three-day massive national vaccination drive showed 46.51 percent or 367, 980 of 791, 034 the eligible target population in Western Visayas were vaccinated.

She called on vaccine advocates to help explain to the public the benefits of being inoculated against the Covid-19 for more to show up even beyond the “Bayanihan Bakunahan” activities.

Natalaray is counting on the recipients of the pediatric vaccination or the 12 to 17 years old to assist in information dissemination.

She added since their age group is active in social media so hopefully they could help encourage more of the youth and adults to get themselves vaccinated.

The region’s pediatric vaccination posted a 45.81 percent accomplishment or 373, 580 of the 815, 561 targets who received at least one dose since their inoculation started in October. There are 21, 032 minors who are now fully vaccinated.

