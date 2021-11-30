﻿Nearly all Bicol cops now fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

LEGAZPI CITY – The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) on Monday said 98.38 percent of its personnel are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an interview on Monday, Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said 11,387 out of some 12,000 police personnel in the region have been administered with two doses while 1,280 have only received the first dose.

“With the aid of various government agencies, PRO5 remains persistent in creating a resilient community in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” she said.

As part of their efforts to participate in the government’s three-day National Vaccination Days dubbed “Bayanihan Bakunahan” starting Monday, Calubaquib said at least 46 police personnel who are graduates of medical-related courses were detailed at the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 5 to help ensure the orderly conduct of the activity.

“The inoculation drive shall cater to dependents of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel in the region. Available vaccines are Pfizer which shall be given to minor dependents aging 12-17 years old and Moderna for the adults,” she said.

Calubaquib also said PRO5 personnel from the lower units rendered security coverage for the swift transport of vaccines to the designated areas.

PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a statement that the Bicol police force also continues to help address the global health crisis through the maximum deployment of personnel to various convergence areas to monitor adherence to safety health protocols set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“We once again open the gates of the Home of KASUROG Cops to the community to administer their vaccination and give them extra protection in this time of the pandemic. This is only some of the many ways we had set up to assist the public and help the government do its part for the people,” Estomo added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency