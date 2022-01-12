﻿Nearly 45K Baguio residents get booster doses

More fully vaccinated residents continue to avail themselves of extra protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) through booster shots.

Citing the latest data on Tuesday, Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes, Assistant City Health Officer, said 2,169 booster doses administered on Monday raised the city’s total administered third shots to 44,953.

The highest single-day number of administered booster doses was recorded on January 7 at 4,142, surpassing 3,951 doses on January 6.

Aside from booster shots, 1,167 residents received their second dose on Monday, bringing the city’s full vaccination rate to 93.60 percent or 263,030 out of a total of 281,000 eligible adult population

There was also 28,667 fully vaccinated pediatric population out of the 42,811 whose ages fall under 12 to 17.

In a phone interview, Aileen Refuerzo, city public information officer, said the city government’s vaccination registry monitoring report also shows that there were 4,744 aged 5 to 11 who have registered for vaccination.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, in a media interview on Tuesday, said: “This only validates that vaccine acceptability in Baguio is high coupled with the fact that they believe vaccines will protect them from omicron.”

“People are becoming aware of the benefits of boosters. We just have to sustain the supply,” he said.

Magalong’s call for intensified vaccination came as Covid-19 cases in the city have increased sharply in the past few days.

From a total of 64 active cases on January 1, the city now has 1,021 active cases after 110 new cases were logged on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency