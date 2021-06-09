﻿Nearly 250K individuals inoculated vs. Covid-19 in C. Visayas

The Central Visayas region has inoculated a total of 245,503 individuals since the start of the vaccination rollout for medical front-liners, elderlies and persons with comorbidities in March, the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 7 reported on Wednesday.

According to data as of June 8, the total number of medical front-liners who have received either of the three available brands of vaccines has reached 105,173.

This figure, DOH-7 chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said, is just 79.5 percent of the 132,286 persons who are eligible under the A1 priority list of the national vaccination framework.

Latest DOH-7 data also showed that of the 105,173 healthcare workers who received the first dose, 67,721 individuals or 64 percent showed up for the second dose.

Individuals who have received their first jab are required to take their second shot after a certain interval of days, depending on the brand.

On the other hand, of the 549,444 senior citizens master-listed in Region 7 under the A2 category, the DOH-7 has recorded a total of 73,332 elderlies or 13.3 percent of the said total eligible population who have taken their first shot.

As of June 8 data, 17,646 elderlies have shown up for the second shot.

Meanwhile, the Health agency has recorded a total of 50,210 people with comorbidities who have received the first dose of vaccines. This figure is 38.6 percent of the 130,204 who are master-listed for the A3 category. Of the figure, those who took their second dose reached 7,311 while others are still waiting for the schedule of their second shot.

The DOH-7, Loreche said, is batting to complete the jabs for all the eligible population under the A1 to A4 category.

“Priority target for the second dose will vary from time to time, since other implementing units are still vaccinating for the first dose,” she said.

Loreche, who is also the Covid-19 spokesperson in Central Visayas, said the Project Balik Buhay has also inoculated 16,788 individuals in the cross-section of the priority sector.

She reported that as of June 9, Central Visayas has received a total of 513,710 doses of vaccines.

Of this number, 322,160 doses are Sinovac from China; 162,000 doses are AstraZeneca; 29,250 doses are Pfizer and 300 doses are Sputnik V of Gamaleya from Russia.

