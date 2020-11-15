﻿NDRRMC says ‘Ulysses’ death toll climbs to 67

The death toll due to Typhoon Ulysses climbed to 67, according to the 9 a.m. Sunday update of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Mark Cashean Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, said 22 persons were found dead in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley); two in Region 3; 17 in Calabarzon; eight for Bicol; 10 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and eight in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The NDRRMC also reported 21 injuries with three in Cagayan Valley, nine in Calabarzon, eight in Bicol and one in CAR.

It added that 12 persons are still missing in Calabarzon (one), Bicol (eight) and NCR (three).

Timbal said damage to agriculture was placed at PHP1.19 billion and these were reported in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Bicol, and CAR.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP469.7 million and these were incurred in Region 1, Mimaropa, and Bicol.

Meanwhile, Timbal said “Ulysses” damaged a total of 25,852 houses.

He earlier said these figures are still subject to change pending undergoing validation.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY