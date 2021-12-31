﻿NCR’s Covid-19 positivity rate soars to 8.4%: OCTA

The positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to rise, now at 8.4 percent as of Tuesday, the OCTA Research Group said Wednesday night.

“The seven-day positivity rate has increased to 3.86 percent. This means new cases in the NCR are projected to hit more than 1,000 on December 30,” said OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David in a tweet.

Positivity rate is the percentage of Covid-19 tests performed which turned out positive in a certain area or region.

Meantime, new cases nationwide are projected to hit 1,600 to 2,000 on December 30, he added.

In a public advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) said the reported increase in infections is expected due to increased mobility, participation in gatherings, and timing or delay in testing during the holidays.

“While we are seeing an increase in cases, trends for admitted severe and critical Covid cases have remained low because of our progress in Covid-19 vaccination,” the DOH said. “Moreover, majority of the admitted severe and critical cases are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.”

The DOH assured the public the trajectory of the cases is within control as it is dependent on the observance of minimum public health standards.

It also appealed to everyone – fully vaccinated, boosted or not – to be tested for Covid-19 if they feel any symptoms of the disease.