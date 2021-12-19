﻿NCRPO’s crime solution, clearance rate up this year

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has made significant accomplishments in its ability to solve crime cases.

Citing the latest data as of Thursday, NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., said the NCRPO ranked second among regional police offices in the country in terms of crime solution efficiency, at 82.62 percent from January to November this year.

This translates to an over 4 percent increase from the 77.89 percent recorded in the same period last year.

“Region 11 (Davao Region) was ranked first on the same period in review while Bangsamoro Autonomous Region was named as the third,” Danao added.

He added that the NCRPO also ranked second in terms of crime clearance efficiency at 96.13 percent from January to November this year, up against 94.12 percent in the same period last year.

Topping the crime clearance efficiency ranking is the Police Regional Office (PRO 4B (Mimaropa) while the PRO Cordillera Administrative Region came in third place.

The decrease in the number of crimes is attributed to the continuous conduct of Simultaneous Enhanced Managing of Police Operations (SEMPO) and strict implementation of quarantine protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime solution efficiency refers to the percentage of solved cases out of the total number of crime incidents for a given period of time.

A case is considered solved if the offender has been arrested and a criminal complaint has been filed. In the case of at least two offenders, it is still considered solved if one of them has been arrested and was slapped with appropriate case/s.

Crime clearance efficiency, on the other hand, is the percentage of cleared cases out of the total number of crime incidents.

A case is considered cleared if the offender, or if there are several offenders, at least one of the offenders, has been identified; and a criminal complaint has been filed against him/them, regardless of whether he or none of them, was arrested.

Source: Philippines News Agency