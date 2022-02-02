﻿NCRPO nets 365 persons in anti-drug ops

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has arrested 365 persons in 205 anti-illegal drugs operations from January 24 to 30.

“For the cited week, 8,949.46 grams of shabu and 426.39 grams of marijuana were confiscated with a total DDB (Dangerous Drugs Board) value of PHP60,907,494.80,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said Tuesday.

He also lauded all five NCRPO district commanders for the gains in the illegal gambling campaign in 12 operations against illegal numbers games.

Danao said 22 persons were arrested and PHP19,445 worth of bets confiscated.

Moreover, 112 operations against all other forms of gambling were launched which resulted in the arrest of 422 individuals and confiscation of PHP93,504 worth of bets.

In total, 124 operations were conducted, 444 persons arrested, and a total of PHP112,949 worth of bets had been confiscated.

Police also arrested 19 most wanted persons and 93 others via manhunt operations.

Meanwhile, 18 persons were arrested each with a loose firearm.

Source: Philippines News Agency