﻿NCRPO mobile kitchens aid ECQ-affected families

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has deployed its mobile catering assets to help Metro Manila residents affected by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said their Mobile KTB (Kusina, Tele-Eskwela and Barangayanihan) rollout began on Saturday, the second day of the ECQ that will last until Aug. 20.

“Our Mobile KTBs are providing hot meals, health kits, and mineral water to the street children, homeless, and street sweepers around the Metro. The aim is to extend help and assistance to the severely affected families and individuals during this current health crisis,” Danao said in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday.

The Mobile KTB also blares constant reminders to observe minimum public health protocols using the built-in speaker system.

NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson said there are two Mobile KTBs currently doing rounds in Metro Manila — one from the Regional Community Police Relations and the other from the Regional Mobile Forces Battalion.

Each Mobile KTBs has a kitchen and television and carries relief items.

It also serves policemen manning border control points.

“Since it is ECQ, the Mobile KTBs are not staying in one place for a long time,” Tecson said.

As of Sunday, Tecson said a total of 400 packs of porridge with boiled eggs, 400 packs of noodles, 1,000 bottles of drinking water, 500 pieces yoghurt, and 1,000 health kits have been distributed to 650 street dwellers, 55 street sweepers, village security officers and other volunteers, and 90 NCRPO personnel in Quarantine Control Points.

Source: Philippines News Agency