﻿NCRPO deploys 88 cops for field training program

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday has announced that a total of 88 newly appointed police commissioned officers (PCO) will undergo field training exercises as part of efforts to strengthen the Metro Manila police force.

NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen Vicente Danao Jr., said the 88 PCOs are graduates of the National Police College (NPC) who will undergo six months of field training exercise (FTX) at the NCRPO and would be assigned to the different units and the five police districts.

They are composed of 34 officers from the Health Service, 19 from the Legal Service, two from the Chaplain Service, and 33 line officers.

“Develop your career, learn how to preserve your dignity, integrity because what you will be doing now, will pull you up in the future. This is to further enhance their knowledge and skills, particularly in Patrol, Traffic, and Investigation phase. This endeavor will empower the police force to render better public service to all our stakeholders, protect the people not only from criminality but also from any life-threatening situation,” Danao said during the turn-over ceremony of NAPCOS at the NCRPO Hinirang Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

During the ceremony, Danao also congratulated the PCOs and reminded them to always stand their ground as honest and courageous members of the Philippine National Police.

He also reiterated to the junior officers to do their job properly.

“Let us just toe the line and be part of the change we wanted to see in our organization. Let us be a part of the New ERA, and you will be part of it whether you like it or not, you are part of it. Being a new officer of this organization. I wanted you to become part of this ERA of real change. Always be an Example, Responsible, and Accountable policeman.” Danao said.

The five police districts under NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

Source: Philippines News agency