﻿NCRPO appoints new Malabon police chief

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has appointed Col. Angela Rejano as new chief of police of Malabon City Police, replacing Col. Jessie Tamayao.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said Rejano’s virtue of qualifications and experiences will greatly result in the continuity of Malabon police station’s great transformation.

He said Rejano will lead over 500-strong police force that will maintain the peace and order of 21 barangays with close to 380,000 constituents in a highly urbanized and one of the most densely populated cities in the country.

Rejano was the former chief of the NCRPO Regional Plans and Strategy Management Division.

In her service in the Philippine National Police (PNP), she was tagged as the first female chief of police in Sorsogon City, the first female Provincial Director in the Province of Siguijor and the first female Training Director of Regional Training Center (RTC) 5, PNP Training Institute, Philippine Public Safety College.

“I encourage the people of Malabon to give your full trust and cooperation to your new Chief of Police in her venture and wish our outgoing officer success in whatever endeavor he may take. Let us work hand in hand, support and mold each other as we perform our task of serving our countrymen,” Sinas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rejano thanked the NCRPO and Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta for allowing her to lead the Malabon City Police. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency