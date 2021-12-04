﻿NCR ‘very low risk’ for Covid-19: OCTA

The National Capital Region (NCR) is now classified as very low risk for the coronavirus, the OCTA Research Group said Friday.

OCTA Research Group Fellow Dr. Guido David, in a Twitter post, said compared were NCR’s data for the week of November 26 to December 2 and last year’s data for the same week.

The region’s average new cases per day currently are 138 — 278 infections lower than last year’s report.

Meantime, its reproduction number this year is 0.36 and last year it was 0.94.

The daily attack rate per 100,000 individuals for the recent week is 0.97 while the data last year was 2.94.

The NCR is able to conduct more tests for Covid-19 from November 26 to December 2 at 18,875 compared to the same period last year at 18,189.

As for the healthcare system, the region logged a 21 percent Covid-19 hospital bed occupancy rate with 1,791 beds used — 17 percent lower than last year’s rate with a total of 2,305 beds occupied.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied this year is slightly higher at 341 than last year’s at 323.

The ICU bed occupancy rate this year is lower at 27 percent compared to last year’s at 47 percent as the government has increased the number of ICU beds over time since the pandemic hit the country in the first quarter of 2020.

