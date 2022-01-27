﻿NCR now down to ‘high risk’ from last week’s ‘severe outbreak’

The OCTA Research Group said Wednesday the National Capital Region (NCR) is now down to “high risk” classification for Covid-19 from “severe outbreak” last week.

“Expecting NCR to be at moderate risk next week,” OCTA Research Fellow Group member Guido David tweeted Wednesday.

Data from Covidactnow show NCR’s seven-day average cases is 6,280 for January 19 to 25 — lower than previous week’s 15,782 cases.

Its current average daily attack rate is 44 percent while its seven-day positivity rate is 24 percent.

READ: NCR on ‘severe’ Covid-19 outbreak: OCTA

Positivity rate is the percentage of Covid-19 tests performed which turned out positive in a certain area or region.

Meantime, the region’s reproduction number, individuals a Covid-19 patient can infect, is down to 0.71 from last week’s 2.06.

The health care utilization rate in the region is now low at 48 percent.

The intensive care unit utilization rate is also low at 44 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency