﻿NCR mayors to review rules on allowing kids in malls

Local chief executives in Metro Manila (MM) are set to review the guidelines allowing children to go outdoors and enter malls as the region is currently under Alert Level 2, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Friday.

“The MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority), mayors are also reviewing the age restrictions to be allowed (in going) to the mall. While we have low Covid-19 cases, (the) pandemic is still not over. It is within the authority (of) LGUs to put restrictions as the situation may call for,” Año said.

His remarks came in response to a report on a two-year-old boy who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) a few days after going to the mall.

“That’s very unfortunate. That’s why we are still reminding everyone to follow the public health protocols and for the parents to discern in bringing their kids to the mall to be careful and only if it is necessary,” Año told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) when sought for a comment.

Intrazonal and interzonal movements have been allowed for minors in the National Capital Region and areas under Alert Level 2 as the government opens up more establishments to spur the economy.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 2 from November 5 to 21, which means there are no age restrictions for people leaving their homes.

Under the latest classification, venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity for indoors, and 70 percent capacity for outdoors.

