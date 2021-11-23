﻿NCR mayors to decide on new ‘number-coding’ scheme

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) will make the final decision on the re-implementation of the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP)—known as number or color-coding as vehicular volume increases during the holidays.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Public Affairs Staff Acting Director Sharon Gentalian said MMDA Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. is considering several recommendations on the re-implementation of the scheme and all are under study.

She said the recommendations would be presented to the MMC in their next meeting—made up of the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Anuman po na scheme ang iimplement ay kailangang aprubado ng mga mayors (Whatever scheme will be implemented must be approved by the mayors),” Gentalian said.

In a televised interview over CNN, MMDA Director Noemie Recio said number coding may return by late November or early December once approved by the MMC.

While no final decision has yet been made, she said the options being eyed include number coding during morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., afternoon to evening peak hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and for the whole day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The reason for the possible re-implementation of the scheme, she said, is the increasing traffic in the NCR heading into the Christmas season.

“The pre-pandemic volume is 405,000. We are expecting by this Christmas season, it will be nearing 405,000 or over 405,000 a day,” Recio said.

Source: Philippines News Agency