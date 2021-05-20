﻿NCR mayors support disclosure of brands only at vax site

Mayors of the National Capital Region (NCR) support the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) directive to all local government units (LGUs) to refrain from announcing the brand of vaccines to be used in a particular vaccination center following the recommendation of the Department of Health to prevent “super spreader” events.

In a virtual briefing on Thursday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Metro Manila Council Chair Benhur Abalos said recent reports of large crowds flocking to vaccination sites offering Pfizer vaccines have made NCR mayors aware of the possibility of overcrowding.

“Ganun po ang nangyayari (That’s what’s happening) on the ground. And I share this with all Metro Manila mayors. Nakita naman po namin talaga ito (We have seen this),” Abalos said.

He noted that the planned brand agnostic vaccination policy would not put the public in danger as they will be screened by a health professional and informed of their prescribed vaccine before inoculation.

“Pinag-aaralan ngayon na pwede lang malaman ang brand mo as part ng sinasabi na information. ‘Yung mismong on the spot na. Sasabihin sa ‘yo ng doktor na ito ang tama, ito ang naaangkop sa ‘yo (It is being studied right now whether the public would only be allowed to know their brands on the spot. Where a doctor would tell you, this is right for you),” Abalos said.

He called on the public to pre-register with their local government units and wait for the appointment, noting that vaccination sites rarely accept walk-ins as they have substitutes for those who fail to show up for their schedules.

In the meantime, Abalos encouraged the public to accept the first vaccine offered to them.

“Ang pinaka-mabisang bakuna ay ‘yung nasa braso natin (The most effective vaccine is the one we already have),” he said.

Meanwhile, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año while LGUs will not be allowed to announce the vaccine brand, the individual scheduled for vaccination will still be informed of the vaccine brand on-site.

“The person will be informed of the brand in the vaccination center and he will have to give his informed consent but if he refuses, he will have to go back to the back of the line,” Año said

Source: Philippines News Agency