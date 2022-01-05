﻿NCR LGUs, security personnel to conduct vax card spot checks

The police, local government authorities, and security personnel of business establishments in the National Capital Region (NCR) will soon randomly ask the public for vaccination cards as part of efforts to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated in the region.

In a Laging Handa briefing on Tuesday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, Jr. urged the public to always bring identification (ID) and their vaccination card whenever they go out in public.

“Magtutulungan po ang national government through the National Police (PNP) and of course ang mga kawani po natin sa LGU [local government unit] at kasama na ang mga private po rito – sa mga malls, etcetera – to make sure na ma-implement po natin ito (The national government, through the PNP, will work together with the LGUs and private establishments, such as malls, to ensure its implementation),” Abalos said.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC)—composed of the 17 NCR mayors and the MMDA—earlier issued a resolution restricting the movement of the unvaccinated within NCR to help address the rising cases of Covid-19 and the threat of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

He noted that the resolution will only take effect once LGUs draft and implement an ordinance to enforce the new protocol.

“Ito po ay gagawin ng bawat city o municipal council ng bawat LGU in Metro Manila. Pero mabilis na lang po ito dahil may template na po kami (This will be done by each city or by the municipal council of each LGUs. But it shouldn’t take long because we already have a template),” Abalos said.

Once the restrictions are in place, he said only areas affected by granular lockdowns will be provided with “ayuda” (assistance) in the form of groceries.

“Tinutulungan po ito ng LGU para naman kasi bawal sila masyadong lumabas baka makahawa, binibigyan po iyan ng mga pagkain, kaunting assistance and, of course, ng ating DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] (They are being assisted by the LGUs because they can’t go outside as they may infect somebody. They are given food, some assistance, and of course, by the DSWD),” Abalos said.

On Monday, the MMC issued MMDA Resolution No. 22-01, series of 2022 urging LGUs to enact ordinances for “enhanced restriction” on unvaccinated individuals.

The resolution bars unvaccinated individuals from going outside their homes, except for the procurement of necessary goods and services such as groceries and work and individual exercise.

Source: Philippines News Agency