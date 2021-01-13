﻿NCR firms given until Jan. 15 to file 13th month pay report

Private companies in Metro Manila have until the end of this week to submit a compliance report on the grant of 13th-month pay to their employees.

In an advisory released on Tuesday, the Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) reminded employers to file their report on or before Jan. 15.

“Reminder to all private employers in Metro Manila. You may file your 13th-Month Pay Report to DOLE-NCR thru online,” it said.

The employers are asked to access the URL: http://bit.ly/NCR-13thmonthreporting

It added once they are able to access the link, they need to complete the information being asked on the online form on or before Jan. 15, 2021, in relation to Section 8 of Presidential Decree No. 851.

Under Presidential Decree 851, all employers are mandated to pay the 13th-month pay on or before December 24 of every year.

The 13th month pay required by law shall not be less than one-twelfth of the total basic salary earned by an employee within a calendar year.

Source: Philippines News agency