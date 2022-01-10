﻿NCR exceeds 50% positivity rate: OCTA

The OCTA Research Group on Sunday said the positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) has exceeded 50 percent for the first time –50.5 percent as of January 7, 2022.

“The data from DOH (Department of Health) shows that the rate of increase of the positivity rate could be slowing down. We will know in the next few days if the positivity rate is indeed slowing down or if this is just an artificial effect,” OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said in his tweet.

Positivity rate is the percentage of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) tests performed which turned out positive in a certain area or region.

“If the peak in positivity rate is slowing down, then the peak (of Covid-19 cases) in the NCR might occur within the week,” David added.

According to OCTA, the NCR logged the most number of cases from January 2 to 8 at 8,468.

It is followed by Bacoor City with 218, Antipolo with 211, Cainta with 202, and Dasmariñas with 152.

Source: Philippines News Agency