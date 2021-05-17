﻿NCR daily Covid-19 cases down to less than 1.5K: OCTA

The average daily number of new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19 ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) has decreased by 27 percent, based on the latest monitoring report by OCTA Research.

In its report released on Monday, OCTA Research said the new cases in the region dropped to 1,479 per day from May 10 to 16.

Over the same period, NCR’s reproduction number is 0.57 while its positivity rate decreased to 11 percent.

Meanwhile, the average daily attack rate (ADAR) in NCR is 10.71 per 100,000 population.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), an ADAR above 10 is high risk while an ADAR below 10 is moderate risk.

The healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) in the NCR is 45 percent while the intensive care unit occupancy is 57 percent.

According to the DOH, a utilization rate of less than 60 percent is safe.

Following the DOH guidelines, 14 local government units are considered safe in terms of HCUR. These include Navotas, Malabon, Manila, Taguig, Caloocan, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Marikina, Las Pinas, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, and San Juan.

Meanwhile, there are seven LGUs under moderate risk classification per DOH guidelines. These include Navotas, Malabon, Manila, Taguig, Caloocan, Pasay, and Muntinlupa

Source: Philippines News Agency