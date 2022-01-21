﻿NBP maximum security compound chief relieved

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday ordered the relief of the acting superintendent of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP)’s Maximum Security Compound (MSC) where four persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) escaped on Monday morning.

In an order signed by Corrections Technical (CT) Chief Supt. John Paul Santos, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) acting director for administration, MSC acting superintendent, CT Supt. Arnold Guzman was relieved from his post but will remain as deputy chief of the bureau’s Supply Division.

CT Supt. Roy Villasis was designated as acting superintendent of the compound while concurrently serving as chief of the BuCor Project Management and Doctrine Development Division (PMDD).

DOJ Undersecretary Deo Marco said the Commander of the Guards, Senior Insp. Israel Basi and Chief Insp. Jeofrey Dangpason of the Diversified Maintenance Unit (DMU), as well as duty guards at the gate during the escape incident, were also relieved.

On Wednesday, the BuCor said an inmate, Michael Dullavin, who was shot by the convicts who escaped from the national penitentiary has died at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he was earlier taken after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Aside from Dullavin, also wounded in the incident were three BuCor personnel — Angelito Marquez, Mark Joseph Pesons, and Jancy Dagonas.

Two of the four inmates who escaped — Drakilou Falcon and Chris Ablas — remain at large.

Falcon was convicted of robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms and has pending murder charges.

Meanwhile, Ablas, who was serving a sentence a 40-year jail term without parole for robbery with homicide, was reported missing from Dorm 8C-2 of the NBP’s Maximum Security Compound following Monday’s incident.

The two other escapees — Arvin Bio and Pacifico Adlawan — died in a shootout with law enforcers on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency