﻿NBI turns over Japanese fugitives to BI

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday turned over two Japanese nationals, one of them listed by Interpol as transnational fugitive, to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) after their arrest in Parañaque City last month.

NBI officer-in-charge director Eric B. Distor said Watanabe Yuki and Tomonobu Saito have been turned over pursuant to a commitment order issued by the BI after the San Lazaro Hospital cleared the two fugitives from Covid-19.

Yuki a.k.a. Kenji Shimada/Shi Shimada was tagged under a “blue notice” of Interpol as having been a known personality behind various crimes, including online fraud extortion, in Japan and other countries, the NBI said.

The immigration officials identified Yuki as an undesirable alien in the country, as a fugitive and for having illegally entered the country while Tomonobu has an outstanding summary deportation order.

Another Japanese national, Kousuke Il, who was arrested with the two in a Parañaque City hotel, was recommended for release after no derogatory or criminal record was found on him.

The three Japanese nationals were apprehended on April 19 and failed to present any document.

They have been turned over to the NBI-Security Management Section for temporary custody so that they can be properly isolated and quarantined after Yuki tested positive for Covid-19

Source: Philippines News Agency