﻿NBI summons Ongpin on Jonson death investigation

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has summoned Julian Ongpin to shed light into the circumstances surrounding the death of artist Breana Patricia “Bree” Jonson, in San Juan, La Union last month.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said the 29-year-old son of billionaire Roberto Ongpin was subpoenaed by the NBI to appear on October 6 and give his statement on the death of Jonson, 30.

Guevarra said the NBI also conducted its own autopsy on the remains of Jonson, reportedly the girlfriend of Ongpin.

“It (NBI) has also taken the testimony of the persons who were with the couple on the night preceding the fateful incident. Currently, the NBI is doing forensic and histopathological examinations to ensure that all bases are covered before releasing its findings,” Guevarra told the media through text message.

An initial preliminary investigation on the drug charges against Ongpin was conducted at the DOJ on Friday.

Another hearing is set on Oct 8, after which the case will be deemed submitted for resolution by state prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said it has turned over all evidence in its custody to the NBI, including the results of post mortem examinations.

“I decided that since it’s internal, it’s our policy, ay pinabago ko ‘yung policy na ibigay na natin itong mga data at iba pang mga ebidensya sa NBI dahil ito naman ang hanap natin pare-pareho ay makita ang katotohanan (I had the policy changed so we can turn over all data and other evidence to the NBI because we all want to uncover the truth),” Eleazar said in a separate statement.

The PNP chief said he is certain DOJ prosecutors will be able to come up with a fair resolution of the drug case already filed against Ongpin.

The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor (OPP) of La Union originally handled the case against Ongpin, who was caught with 12.6 grams of cocaine on September 18 inside a hostel room, where Jonson was found unconscious.

Ongpin tested positive for illegal drug use but was ordered released by the OPP.

The Bureau of Immigration also included Ongpin in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order as ordered by the DOJ.

Jonson was buried at the Davao Memorial Park in her hometown, Davao City, on September 29.

