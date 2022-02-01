﻿NBI seeks Espinosa transfer to BJMP Taguig

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is seeking the transfer of self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Bicutan, Taguig City.

Director Eric Distor, NBI Officer-in-Charge, said the BJMP has ample facilities to hold a high-profile prisoner like Espinosa, whose attempt to escape on January 13 was discovered by alert personnel.

“The request is aimed at complying with the security and safety protocols for Kerwin Espinosa under the Witness Protection Program while in the custody of the government and at the same time, as an accused appearing at cases pending in different courts,” Distor said in a statement on Friday.

Espinosa and two other detainees nearly escaped through the hole of a ceiling exhaust fan, if not for the timely action of members of the NBI Security Management Section.

“Security measures in the detention center and its surrounding premises have already been tightened with regular inspection of jail facilities,” Distor assured.

There are 79 detainees at the NBI detention center.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 64 Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos dismissed the illegal drug charges against Espinosa and co-accused Wu Tuan Yuan (alias Peter Co), Marcelo Adorco, and Lovely Impal “for failure of the prosecution to adduce evidence to overturn the presumption of innocence enjoyed by the herein accused.”

