﻿NBI foils escape try of Espinosa, two others

Unlike the three inmates who managed to escape from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Monday, three high-profile drug convicts at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention facility in Manila were not as successful.

In a statement on Monday, NBI Officer-in-Charge, Director Eric Distor, said the timely action of his men prevented confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and two others from bolting detention through the hole of a ceiling exhaust fan.

The NBI Security and Management Section received information on January 13 that the three tried to escape.

Immediately, a raiding team was dispatched.

“In one of the cells of the jail, the raiding team members observed a deformed exhaust fan, which when removed, exposed a hole fit for a detainee to escape,” Distor stated. “In view of this incident, security measures at the jail have since been tightened with regular inspection of all jail facilities.”

Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has directed a thorough inquiry on the attempted escape.

“I have instructed the agency to intensify intelligence work and tighten up security in its detention facility, especially with respect to high-profile detainees such as Kerwin Espinosa,” Guevarra told reporters on Monday via text message.

Guevarra earlier said prosecutors would pursue the case against Espinosa, after a Makati court dropped one of the charges against him, Wu Tuan Huan (a.k.a. Peter Co), Lovely Impal, and Marcelo Adorco in December 2021.

Espinosa and his co-accused are also facing cases in other parts of the country.

