﻿NBI counter-terrorism head dies of gunshot wound inside office

The head of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Counter-Terrorism Division has died from gunshot wounds inside his office at the agency’s main office in Manila.

In a spot report released Tuesday, the Manila Police District said Raoul Manguerra, 40, was declared dead on arrival (DOA) by Dr. Gabriel Cabatan at the Manila Doctors Hospital midnight Monday after succumbing to a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A certain “Bert”, the victim’s driver, and a certain “Dads”, a casual employee in the agency rushed the victim to the hospital after hearing a gunshot inside his office.

Lawyer Ma. Rosario Bernardo, the victim’s partner, told police investigators that Manguerra had been suffering from Stage 3 colon cancer.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra expressed grief over the incident.

“I’d rather (have) the NBI make the public statement after they have exhaustively examined all possible angles. Baka tonight may linaw na yan (Maybe all the facts will be known by tonight. But one thing sure, the DOJ and the NBI have suffered another major loss. Chief Manguerra was the head of the anti-terrorist division of the NBI that was responsible for the arrest of scores of Abu Sayyaf fighters throughout the country, including Metro Manila,” Guevarra said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News agency