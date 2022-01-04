﻿NBI anti-cybercrime division to upgrade equipment

The government will soon upgrade the equipment being used by the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) anti-cybercrime arm to keep pace with online criminals who are getting bolder by the day.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said acquiring new equipment is among the measures meant to deal with online financial scams.

“The NBI is geared toward the acquisition of state-of-the-art investigative and intelligence equipment, as well as the establishment of a Cyber Investigation and Assessment Center, under the aegis and guidance of the NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act (Republic Act 10867),” Sugay said in text message.

He said “social engineering” and “psychological manipulation techniques” are still the top techniques of online fraudsters to “convince unwitting and vulnerable people to divulge their confidential/personal information online”.

The NBI Cybercrime Division continues to hold information drives on social media platforms, seminars, and capacity-building and training on new technologies.

The agency also randomly scans social media platforms to identify online chatter indicating future attacks.

Under the law, the Cyber Investigation and Assessment Center is the nerve center for computer information technologies and data on cybercrime cases, computer intrusion, threats, and other related crimes.

Source: Philippines News Agency