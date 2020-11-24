﻿NBA: Utah Jazz signs Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson

ANKARA – Utah Jazz officially signed Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson.

“The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Jordan Clarkson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released,” the Jazz said in a statement.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski — an NBA insider — said last weekend on Twitter that 28-year-old Clarkson agreed with the Jazz to a four-year deal amounting to USD52 million.

Clarkson was a free agent. He averaged 15.2 points per game last season.

Morris to stay with LA Lakers

Defending NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers announced the return of free agent forward Markieff Morris to the team for the 2020-21 season Monday.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward Markieff Morris, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released,” the Lakers said on their website.

The 31-year-old previously played for the Detroit Pistons but in February joined the Lakers and helped them win the 2020 NBA championship.

“Run it back! #Lakeshow,” Morris previously tweeted to voice his return to the Western Conference franchise.

Last season, he averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Markieff’s twin Marcus is playing for the Lakers’ rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marcus Morris recently signed a four-year USD64 million contract with the Clippers.

Saric stays at Phoenix

Croatian basketball player Dario Saric is staying at the Phoenix Suns for another three years, an NBA insider said on Monday.

“Dario Saric has agreed to a three-year, USD27M deal to stay with Phoenix, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

The 26-year-old power forward has been playing for the Suns since 2019.

In 2016, he left Turkish club Anadolu Efes to make his way to the NBA.

He was a Philadelphia 76ers player in 2016-2018 but moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the majority of the 2018-19 season.

While with the 76ers, Saric was picked for the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The Croatian international averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season for the Suns.

Saric was an Anadolu Efes forward in 2014-2016.

Real Madrid playmaker set for Nuggets move

Real Madrid’s playmaker guard from Argentina Facundo Campazzo is set to soon join the Denver Nuggets, local media reported on Monday.

Sports daily Marca said Campazzo, 29, left the Spanish powerhouse to continue his career in the US.

It added that Campazzo is expected to go to Denver to sign in a few days.

“Campazzo has agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Alex Saratsis tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski previously tweeted on Saturday.

The point guard bid farewell to Real Madrid on Sunday.

After Real Madrid acquired Campazzo in 2014, he helped them win the 2015 and 2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles.

As point guard, Campazzo helped Argentina bag the silver medal in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. (Anadolu)

Source: Philippines News Agency