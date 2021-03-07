﻿Navy Southern Luzon recruitment ongoing

Want to join the Philippine Navy?

The Naval Forces of Southern Luzon (Navforsol) is conducting mobile recruitment until March 10, 2021.

Lt. Arjel Orense, Naval Installation and Facility Southern Luzon (NIF) administration officer, said on Friday they have received 1,000 applicants so far.

“We are encouraging all qualified applicants to submit their applications until March 10 at Navforsol, Naval Station Julhasan Arasain in Rawis, Legazpi City,” Orense said in a phone interview, adding that walk-in applicants are also welcome.

Applicants from other provinces may email their credentials at nifslnsjaif1@gmail.com or check www.facebook.com/nacforsolpn.

Orense said the recruitment is an opportunity to serve the country.

“It is now the time to be part of the service that will help in building our nation. They can help our country by giving what they can do, their skills and talent that can help our country,” he said.

He said applicants who will pass the series of examinations (physical, mental, written) will be entitled to insurance and healthcare benefits, billeting and housing privileges, leadership and other skills training, free medical and dental service, and job security with high compensation.

Source: Philippines News Agency