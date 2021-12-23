﻿Navy patrol craft brings aid to typhoon-hit Dinagat Islands

A Philippine Navy (PN) patrol craft, the BRP Rafael Pargas (PC-379), is now conducting relief operations for residents of Dinagat Islands which was severely affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

One of the relief missions conducted by the naval craft and its crew is a feeding activity for 200 residents of the locality, PN spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza said in a statement Wednesday.

“Responding personnel onboard BRP Rafael Pargas (PC-379) of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, conducted feeding activity for 200 residents of Dinagat Islands on December 21,” he added.

Negranza said the feeding activity took place at the port of San Jose.

Aside from that, the crew of BRP Rafael Pargas also managed to activate the nearby deep-well water pump using the ship’s generator, allowing the production of clean water for the residents.

“A charging station has also been put up at the port, allowing residents to power up essential battery-operated devices such as mobile phones,” Negranza said.

He added that the ship also unloaded assorted cargoes containing relief goods and other construction materials intended for the typhoon-hit province on December 20.

BRP Rafael Pargas is one of the 19-ship humanitarian aid-focused vessels of the PN.

“These efforts demonstrate the holistic nature of the PN’s capability to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response, which significantly contribute to the relief of our affected countrymen from their ordeals,” he added.

As this developed, the PN on Tuesday has received the donations given by the Rotary Club of Manila intended for typhoon victims in Cebu

These consist of 20 sacks each of “banig” (mats) and blankets, eight sacks of slippers, and eight units of solar generators. These items are among the cargoes BRP Tarlac (LD-601) is transporting to Cebu.

