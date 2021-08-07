﻿Navy officer is new Westmincom deputy chief of command staff

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has installed a new Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff (ACUCS) for Personnel at Camp Navarro here on Friday.

Navy Commander Edwin Ello assumed the ACUCS for Personnel post from Capt. Robeline Carpio, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 56, the Westmincom said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ello said in his speech he would give his best to fulfill his duty as one of the unified command staff.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, Westmincom’s deputy commander for administration who presided over the turnover of duties, extended his greetings to Ello and gratitude to Carpio.

“Despite the casual change in leadership, continuity becomes our conclusive rule. We manage to succeed despite the transition. There may be a change in leadership style or the system that the new leader adopts, but all leaders have one thing in common. They lead their men to accomplish the mission,” Nafarrete said in his speech.

“Remember, retirement is not the end of the road. It is only the beginning of the open highway and it’s time to finally enjoy the view after climbing the many mountains and sailing the seas,” he told Carpio.

Nafarrete presented the Command Plaque, Major Service Plaque, Plaque of Honorable Service, Encased Philippine Flag, and Framed Medals to Carpio.

A plaque of appreciation was also awarded to his wife.

“I am very proud and humbled to stand before you today to share this momentous occasion with all of you after serving 37 years, 11 months, and 22 days in the military service. I’m very grateful that I’ve finished the race with flying colors. I will miss what I have established here but I will leave with a heart full of gratitude,” Carpio said in his valedictory address.

Following the Change of Chief of Office Ceremony, a departure honors ceremony was tendered to Carpio at the parade ground of Camp Navarro, home of the Westmincom headquarters.

The ceremony was participated in by the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of the command led by Nafarrete and Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, Westmincom deputy commander for operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency