﻿Nat’l vax drive mindful of safety protocols: DOH

MANILA – The government assured that health and safety measures are in place as the national vaccination drive entered the second day on Tuesday amid the threat posed by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

National Vaccine Operations Center (NVOC) chairperson and Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said they are working closely with local government units.

“Especially today (Tuesday) that we are expecting more vaccinees,” Cabotaje stressed during the Laging Handa briefing.

She said marshals and ushers make sure that social distancing is always followed.

About 8,000 vaccination hubs nationwide are operational during the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive that aims to inoculate 9 million.

Cabotaje said the NVOC is still waiting for the issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA) to expand booster vaccination to other sectors.

Once the Food and Drug Administration issues the EUA, the NVOC will release guidelines on the booster and third dose vaccination for the general population.

As of Monday, 83,851,042 doses have been administered nationwide, with 36,078,815 Filipinos already fully vaccinated.

Booster and additional shots have reached 233,949. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency