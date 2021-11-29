﻿Nat’l ID prelude to paperless transactions

The Philippines is now among the nations with a national identification system that will pave the way for digitalization and better delivery of services.

As more Filipinos apply for a Philippine Identification (PhilID) card in registration centers nationwide, the country will soon fully enact paperless transactions, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a recent post.

The national ID will also be embedded in official registries and track medical records and health information.

“Like the rest of the National ID worldwide, it will also be used for better targeting of social and health services,” the PSA posted.

The PSA also posted on Friday the experience of a Manila resident, 17-year-old John Quiel Peregrino, who has received his PhilID card.

“Mas mapapadali po nito ‘yung paghahanap ko po ng documents po tsaka other information pagdating sa (It will be easier to track documents and other information in the) future,” Peregrino said in a PSA post.

The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is targeting to process the registration of about 50 million Filipinos by the end 2021 and up to 70 million by 2022.

As of the November 10 PSA data, 40,264,550 have finished the registration process.

For now, some agencies are using PhilSys to easily track who are qualified for assistance, which is why those who belong to low-income families are being encouraged to get a national ID.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency