﻿Nat’l ID one of 4 primary PH identification documents

The Philippine Identification (PhilID) card is one of four recognized primary IDs in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Aside from the national ID, the others are the Professional Regulation Commission license, driver’s license, and passport, according to a PSA post on September 18.

Unlike the other three, the national ID does not expire, thus saving the holder money, time, and effort to go out for renewal.

It is an ID that will grant accessibility and convenience as no institution will ask for other IDs if the national ID is presented.

More importantly, the PhilID can be acquired free of charge by Filipinos as young as five years old.

As of September 22, a total of 5,024,018 PhilID cards have been printed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas while at least 1.9 million have been delivered by the Philippine Post.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency